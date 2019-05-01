Ahmedabad: 25-year-old man booked for raping 17-year-old Dalit girl

(Written by Vaibhav Jha)

Advertising

Police on Tuesday booked a 25-year-old man for allegedly raping a Dalit girl, who is just four months short of 18 years of age, over three days, after persuading her to elope with him on April 26 in Ahmedabad.

The accused Rafiq Kasimbhai Malik took her to a hotel in Sarkhej where he raped her on April 26 night. He then rented a house in Limdi area of Ahmedabad and kept her there till April 29 night and raped her multiple times in those three days, a complaint by the victim’s father said. The complaint was made on Tuesday at Narol police station, a day after the girl returned home. The complaint says Malik is a labour contractor in a private company and got the victim a job in the company last year.

“Rafiq lured my daughter into believing that he would marry her. Using that trust, he forced himself on her, took her to a hotel and then a rented place and raped her,” the father said.

Advertising

The case has been transferred to the SC/ST atrocities cell in Karanj Bhawan of Ahmedabad.

“The victim is 17 years and 8 months old and belongs to a scheduled caste community. We have recorded her statement and her medical test is being done,” said Ashwin V Patel, Assistant Commissioner of Police, SC/ST Atrocities Cell, Karanj, Ahmedabad. “We will soon make the arrest in the case.”

Police said the accused was a resident of Kalol, Gandhinagar. He has been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 363 – kidnapping, 366 – kidnapping a woman to compel her into marriage, and 376 (2) – taking advantage of one’s position to rape a woman. He has also been booked under the Prevention of Atrocities against SC/ST Act section 3(1) and Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) act sections 3, 4, 5(L), 8 and 9(L).