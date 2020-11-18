Ahmedabad: 25-year-old held for sexually harassing a woman

The man has been booked under section 354A 1 for sexually harassing a woman by touch.

A 25-year-old man was arrested in Ahmedabad on Tuesday night for allegedly sexually harassing a woman.

According to the police, the woman, from Nagaland, works as a therapist at a saloon. On Tuesday around 9 pm, she was walking near Ramdevnagar intersection when the accused, Vitthal Rathod, allegedly followed her and tried to touch her inappropriately.

According to the police, the woman managed to catch the accused with help from passers-by, and dialled 100. The man was then arrested and as per a first information report filed at Satellite police station, he has been booked under section 354A 1 for sexually harassing a woman by touch.

“The accused has been arrested after a police control room (PCR) van immediately reached the spot. The accused had stalked the victim and then harassed her,” said a police officer at Satellite police station.

