Ahmedabad: 24 Covid recovered newborns discharged from civil hospital

The 1,200-bed Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, now a designated Covid hospital, has reported the discharge of 24 Covid-19 recovered newborns, along with their Covid-19 recovered mothers, as of Saturday.

Head of the pediatrics department at the civil hospital, Dr Jolly Vaishnav said, “Since the 1,200-bed hospital was turned into a Covid hospital on March 19, 81 newborns were delivered whose mothers had tested positive. Of these, 27 babies had tested positive, three of whom were symptomatic while the rest were asymptomatic. Fourteen of these babies were already discharged. Today, 10 more babies were discharged, taking the total discharged babies to 24.”

Dr Sheetal Kapadia, from the obstetrics and gynecology department of BJ Medical College, which is affiliated to the civil hospital, said, “Since April 14, a labour room was started at the Covid hospital where we delivered up to 42 babies. Thirty-five mothers were confirmed positive while the remaining were suspected cases. Of the 35, 15 were caesarean deliveries while the remaining were normal deliveries. Apart from them, many others were referred here from other hospitals… Many start panicking about Covid-19, but there is no need to panic for pregnant women. If there are no complications during the pregnancy, we recommend tele-consultation instead of physically visiting clinics. Covid-positive mothers must maintain distance from their newborns and wear masks during breast feeding. ICMR guidelines say there is no evidence of mother-to-child transmission via breast feeding, but necessary precautions must be followed.”

