Ahmedabad: 23-yr-old woman dies after jumping into river, husband booked for ‘abetment’

Police have lodged a case of abetment to suicide after a 23-year-old woman ended her life by jumping into the Sabarmati river at the Riverfront side in Ahmedabad Thursday allegedly due to harrasment by her Rajasthan-based husband and in-laws.

According to police, the victim has been identified as Ayesha Banu Makrani (23), a resident of Almina Park in Vatva of Ahmedabad, who was employed with ICICI Bank in the city.

Ayesha had married Aarif Khan Gafurji from Jalore in Rajasthan in July 2018 and was recently estranged from him and was staying with her parents in Ahmedabad since March last year.

On Thursday, the woman had left her residence around 9 am for work and around 4.30 pm, she called up her father, Liyaqat Ali Makrani, and told her that she is going to end her life by jumping into Sabarmati.

Ayesha also recorded a video moments before she took the extreme step and sent it to her estranged husband and father. In the video message, Ayesha purportedly told her father that she was taking the step out of her own will and nobody had forced her to do it, police said.

Her body was recovered from the Riverfront west side by a team of police and fire safety department officials Thursday evening after which an accidental death report was filed.

However, after the video emerged, the police lodged a case under IPC section 306 for abetment to suicide against Aarif at Sabarmati Riverfront West police station.

Ayesha’s father had filed a complaint with Vatva police station in 2020 against Aarif and his parents for domestic violence against his daughter after which an FIR was lodged. The case is currently sub judice at the Ghee Kanta metropolitan court in Ahmedabad.

Makrani said, “My daughter was married to Aarif on July 6, 2018 in Jalore of Rajasthan, however, her in-laws started demanding dowry from her. On December 5, 2018, Aarif sent Ayesha back to my place after a fight. We then sat with the couple and came to a solution and she was sent to Jalore. Then in July 2019, she was again sent back to my place by her husband. Then on January 26, 2020 Aarif took her back after taking Rs 2.5 lakh dowry from me. “

“However, he and his parents then started physically assaulting my daughter for dowry and on March 10, 2020 Ayesha was again sent to my home,” he added.