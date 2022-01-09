Ahmedabad: 22-year-old rescued after car rams truck in near-fatal crash

The Ahmedabad Fire Emergency Services (AFES) Saturday rescued a 22-year-old man who was trapped inside the car he was driving after it crashed into a stationary truck at the Sola flyover in the city.

Tilak Darshan Lakhani, who was after a near hour-long rescue operation, suffered injuries on his legs and is undergoing further medical investigation at the Gujarat Medical Education Research Society (GMERS) Sola Hospital.

Police said the car, which was coming from Sakhej, was headed towards Shantigram via the Sola flyover. The speeding car crashed into the stationary truck that was undergoing repair for a punctured wheel. The right side of the car collided with the left side of the truck.

“Based on the intensity of the impact, we suspect the car must have been at a speed of over 70 kilometre per hour. Given that the car crashed into a stationary vehicle, we believe the man was not concentrating while driving. He was trapped inside with his leg trapped between the clutch, accelerator and brake pedals. So we used hydraulic cutters to cut the door to rescue him,” said Rajesh Bhatt, in-charge chief fire officer of AFES.

None of the persons who were repairing the truck were injured. Around 24-25 personnel of the fire department undertook the rescue operation with three fire department vehicles on the spot — a rescue tender, a multifunctional crane and a firefighter vehicle. The fire department also called for an ambulance and coordinated with Sola Hospital in case of emergency treatment requirements.

“Speed limits are specified for roads and bridges and must be adhered to. Moreover, cars must be equipped with fire extinguishers that activate automatically upon a crash… There have been several such incidents where a car caught on fire after a crash and the driver died trapped inside,” Bhatt said.