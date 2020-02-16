Ahmedabad: 218 students conferred degrees at Gujarat National Law University convocation

Of the 26 gold medals awarded to 16 students, 22 were bagged by 12 women students with Sanskriti Sanghi. Of the 26 gold medals awarded to 16 students, 22 were bagged by 12 women students with Sanskriti Sanghi.

Marking the 10th convocation of the Gujarat National Law University in Gandhinagar on Saturday, Justice D Y Chandrachud of the Supreme Court emphasised the importance of questioning the status quo.

“Courage is the hallmark of a lawyer. And by courage I don’t merely mean the courage of standing up to the government. People who stand up against the state may make headlines in the newspaper but we want citizens who have the courage to stand up at other milestones in their lives and in the history of the nation… by standing up for someone who cannot stand up for themselves — that requires courage. To stand up against a judge who believes in an issue and he is wrong, to stand up to that judge and say’ sorry you are wrong’ in a respectful way, (that requires courage)…” Justice Chandrachud said.

“Remember to question…it is important that we stand up, be the dissenters because it is only through your power to express your views and dissent, you have the courage of stating a contrary position that will make others stop and think,” Justice Chandrachud added.

A total of 218 students were conferred degrees at the convocation. They comprised 158 students of the five-year integrated UG programmes in law, 50 students of the post-graduate law programme, nine students of the MBA programme and one student of the doctoral programme. Of the 26 gold medals awarded to 16 students, 22 were bagged by 12 women students with Sanskriti Sanghi.

Justice Chandrachud hailed women’s ability to combine several roles into one. “The women have outshone the men. The mix that you have in today’s convocation tells you that our society is moving towards a real platform of equality…. Today it is not enough to be just good lawyers or judges. You have to be well versed in science, technology, philosophy, history, literature because as the world becomes more specialised, it is also becoming more interconnected so you cannot look at a discipline in isolation,” Justice Chandrachud said.

Highlighting that interns who have worked with the apex court judge have often been critical of courts and justice administration, Justice Chandrachud said, “Now that you have joined the profession, you are part of the administration of justice and it is insufficient to criticise the court and the officers of the court. You must now be a part of the solution by cultivating a process of constructive dialogue and change… Do some pro-bono work. It is extremely satisfying…it has its own charm.”

Justice M R Shah of the Supreme Court, Gujarat High Court Chief Justice Vikram Nath and education minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama were also present at the event.

