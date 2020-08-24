21-year-old mentally-challenged woman: TRB Guard among 2 held for rape

Two men, including a Traffic Road Brigade (TRB) jawan, who are among the five accused of raping a 21-year-old mentally-challenged woman in Ahmedabad were formally arrested on Saturday and remanded in two-day police custody.

According to police, the accused had abducted the woman on August 15 night when she was in an auto rickshaw, on her way to meet her mother. One of the five accused, who abducted the woman, allegedly took her to a secluded spot and raped her following which four more persons also allegedly took turns to rape her. The woman was later dropped off at her place.

The police had detained three persons on August 17 while two others were on the run. On Friday, the two others were also detained. One of them is a TRB Guard posted in the traffic police department of Ahmedabad district police for the past three years. He has been suspended from duty since his arrest.

“We have detained the other two remaining accused on Friday and after their Covid-19 test came negative, they were produced before the magistrate on Saturday and remanded in two-day police custody. The three accused who were held earlier are now in judicial custody,” said a police officer.

The accused have been booked under IPC sections 376D for gangrape, 363 for kidnapping and 366 for kidnapping a woman.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd