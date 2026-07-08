Ahmedabad 2008 serial blasts: Hunt continues for IM commanders on NIA Most Wanted List

NEARLY 17 years after blasts ripped through Ahmedabad City, killing 56 people and injuring hundreds more, many already in hospital premises, even as the Gujarat High Court (HC) on Tuesday upheld the trial court’s order of death sentence for 38 convicts and life imprisonment for 11 of them, three high ranking members of the Indian Mujahideen (IM) continue to evade the authorities who, in turn, are still pursuing them.

The Gujarat Police had, in December 2022, nine months after the trial court verdict in this case, announced rewards of Rs 2 lakh each for anyone stepping forward to give credible information leading to the arrest of four absconders accused in the 2008 serial bomb blasts in Ahmedabad.

Of the 77 arrested by the Ahmedabad Crime Branch, Gujarat Police, 49 were convicted by the trial court in February 2022. Of these, 38 convicts were given the death sentence and 11 were handed down life sentences by the court. This was confirmed by the Gujarat HC on July 7, 2026.

The then Gujarat Police DGP Ashish Bhatia had announced the reward for IM co-founder Riyaz Ahmed Shah alias Riyaz Bhatkal aka Chhota bhai, son of Md Ismail Shahbandri; Mohsin Chaudhary alias Ashfaq alias Ali alias Aftab, son of Ismail Ibrahim Chaudhary; Amir Reza Khan alias Parvez alias Rizwan alias Muttaki, son of Lt. Ishaque Ali Khan; and Umar Farooq alias Umar Ul Farooq alias Chekkuty Haji. Of these, Umar Farooq was allegedly earlier arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in another case.

However, as of July 2026, three of these accused, Riyaz Bhatkal, Mohsin Chaudhary and Amir Reza Khan are still wanted by Indian law enforcement in the 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts and other cases as well. There are other rewards, up to Rs10 lakh announced by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for all three of them under another case (RC-06/2012/NIA/DLI) pertaining to waging war against the Government of India. However, they are yet to be apprehended and stand trial 17 years after the tragedy.

Officials of the Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) of Ahmedabad City Police, which investigated the blasts, and those of the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) confirmed that they continue to search for those absconding in the serial blasts case.

Notably, Riyaz Bhatkal and his brother Iqbal Bhatkal are said to have co-founded the IM. Riyaz and Iqbal were both declared proscribed terrorists by a Government of India Gazette on October 27, 2020, under provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

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According to the Gazette, “Riyaz Bhatkal, presently based in Pakistan, is a founder member of the terrorist organisation Indian Mujahideen (which is listed as a terrorist organisation under the First Schedule to the UAPA)… Riyaz Bhatkal was earlier a member of the Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI), also a banned outfit under the First Schedule of the UAPA and nurtured ideology of communal hatred on religious lines. He entered into a criminal conspiracy along with the other co-conspirators for commission of terrorist act against Government of India, with the intent to threaten the unity, integrity, security and sovereignty of India and with intent to strike terror in the people in India, by causing death of and injuries to persons, loss of, damage to and destruction of property.”

It further states, “Riyaz Bhatkal voluntarily and actively participated in the conspiracy and planning leading to several terrorist acts including the blasts at Hyderabad (2007), Jaipur, Delhi and Ahmedabad (2008), Hyderabad (2013) and also in the actual execution of terrorist acts including bomb blasts at German Bakery (2010), Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru (2010) , Jama Masjid (2010), Sheetlaghat (2010) and Mumbai (2011).”

Regarding Iqbal Bhatkal, the Gazette states, “Iqbal Bhatkal, being the Amir (Head) of Indian Mujahideen was responsible for arranging funds for terrorist acts; And whereas, various cases have been registered by the NIA, Delhi Police, Mumbai Police and Rajasthan Police against Iqbal Bhatkal; And whereas, Red Corner Notices number A-285/1-2010 has been issued against Iqbal Bhatkal; And whereas, the Central Government believes that Md. Iqbal @ Shabandri Mohammed Iqbal @ Iqbal Bhatkal is to be notified as a terrorist under the said Act.”