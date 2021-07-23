Ahmedabad: 20-yr-old man, juvenile held for ‘murdering’ woman

According to officials of Ahmedabad DCB, Anees Shaikh (20), a resident of Shahalam in Ahmedabad has been arrested and a juvenile has been detained for the murder. (Representational Image)

The Ahmedabad City police Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) arrested a 20-year-old man and a juvenile for allegedly murdering a 35-year-old woman at Narol circle in Ahmedabad on July 17.

According to police, the woman was standing at the BRTS Bus stand near Narol circle on July 17 night when two unidentified persons had approached her on a motorcycle and stabbed her multiple times. The woman succumbed to her injuries at the civil hospital.

According to officials of Ahmedabad DCB, Anees Shaikh (20), a resident of Shahalam in Ahmedabad has been arrested and a juvenile has been detained for the murder.

“The duo has revealed that on July 17 night, the juvenile boy had a tiff with the woman at the BRTS bus stand at Narol after which a male friend of the woman arrived and slapped him and took Rs 1500 from him,” said an official of Ahmedabad DCB.

“In vengeance, the juvenile called his accomplice Shaikh and got a knife. The duo then went again to the bus stand and stabbed the woman multiple times. They then threw the knife somewhere on the road while fleeing. We have arrested Shaikh and sent the juvenile to observation home,” the official added.