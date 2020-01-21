Ahmedabad: 2 held for looting diamonds worth Rs 6.71 lakh from courier staffer

According to police, the accused identified as Chhatrapalsinh Solanki, a native of Anjar in Kutch, and Yashpalsinh Rana, a native of Bhavnagar, were arrested by a team of Ahmedabad city Crime Branch on Sunday. (Representational Image) According to police, the accused identified as Chhatrapalsinh Solanki, a native of Anjar in Kutch, and Yashpalsinh Rana, a native of Bhavnagar, were arrested by a team of Ahmedabad city Crime Branch on Sunday. (Representational Image)

Days after unidentified men opened fire and looted diamonds worth Rs 6.71 lakh from an employee of a courier company near Bapunagar Diamond market in Ahmedabad, the Crime Branch arrested two accused on Sunday.

According to police, the incident took place around 1.15 am on January 16 when two unidentified men on a scooter approached three employees

of a courier company, who were waiting for a bus to Bhavnagar, and snatched a handbag from one of the victims that contained 22 diamonds worth Rs 6.71 lakh.

The victims tried to stop the accused but they opened fire from two pistols and scared them away. The victim was identified as Yogesh Rawal, who was carrying the diamonds to Bhavnagar as part of his duty.

According to police, the accused identified as Chhatrapalsinh Solanki, a native of Anjar in Kutch, and Yashpalsinh Rana, a native of Bhavnagar, were arrested by a team of Ahmedabad city Crime Branch on Sunday.

“Out of the two accused, Chhatrapal is a student of Engineering and he wanted to make quick money. He contacted Yashpal and the duo agreed to loot an employee of a courier company in diamond market thinking that a single heist can fetch them Rs 2-3 crore. The duo spent Rs 1 lakh to buy two pistols and live ammunition from Jhansi in UP and reached Ahmedabad on January 14. They stayed at a hotel in Thaltej area and did a reccee of the area before committing the act,” said an official of the Crime Branch.

“The duo has revealed that they have given diamonds to someone in Surat and our efforts are on to nab the third person,” the official of the Crime Branch added.

