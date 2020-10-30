scorecardresearch
Ahmedabad: 2 held for betting on IPL matches

The Ahmedabad Detection of Crime Branch raided a flat at Satya Flats housing society at Ghatlodia Wednesday and arrested one Kunal Thakkar for placing bets on an ongoing cricket match.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad | October 30, 2020 3:19:44 am
Two persons were arrested from Ghatlodia and Vatva areas of Ahmedabad for allegedly placing online bets during the ongoing IPL, police said Thursday.

“We have seized a laptop and cellphone used by the accused to place the bets. The accused has named one Munna Thakkar from Rajkot, who has also been booked,” an officer said. In a separate case, one Haseeb Ahmad Ansari was held from Vatva for betting on IPL matches.

Five other accused, however, managed to get away, police said.

