Ahmedabad: 2 held for betting on IPL matches

Two persons were arrested from Ghatlodia and Vatva areas of Ahmedabad for allegedly placing online bets during the ongoing IPL, police said Thursday.
The Ahmedabad Detection of Crime Branch raided a flat at Satya Flats housing society at Ghatlodia Wednesday and arrested one Kunal Thakkar for placing bets on an ongoing cricket match.
“We have seized a laptop and cellphone used by the accused to place the bets. The accused has named one Munna Thakkar from Rajkot, who has also been booked,” an officer said. In a separate case, one Haseeb Ahmad Ansari was held from Vatva for betting on IPL matches.
Five other accused, however, managed to get away, police said.
