Ahmedabad: 2 from Jharkhand held for duping Paytm users

The Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Cell detained two persons from Jamtara in Jharkhand for their alleged involvement in multiple cases of online fraud related to Paytm customers in Gujarat and other states.

According to officials, an Ahmedabad-based man recently submitted a complaint regarding a fraud of Rs 10.95 lakh against him by unknown men impersonating as representatives of Paytm.

Acting on the complaint, teams of Cyber Crime Cell reached Jamtara in Jharkhand and arrested the duo — Ajay Mandal and Kundan Kumar Mandal — both natives of Giridih in Jharkhand.

“The victim said in his complaint that he received a message on his cellphone that your ‘PYT MKCY’ documents have expired’ and a phone number was mentioned. On calling the number, a person who identified himself as Paytm operator asked for credit card details of the victim claiming to complete the Know your Customer (KYC) process in the Paytm app. The accused then did multiple transactions worth Rs 10.95 lakh against the credit card of the victim,” said Amit Vasava, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Cyber Crime.

Police said the accused are part of a cyber crime gang headed by one Govind Mandal from Giridih in Jharkhand. “Based on technical intelligence, multiple teams of Cyber Crime Cell visited Jamtara and arrested two accused — Ajay Mandal and Kundan Kumar Mandal. They revealed that they work for one Govind Mandal who provides them phone numbers of Paytm customers in bulk to trap them. After collecting bank card details of the victims, they do online shopping and purchase Amazon gift cards,” added Vasava.

The two accused have been booked under Indian penal code sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (fraud) along with sections of the Information Technology Amendment act.

