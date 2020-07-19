Ahmedabad: 2 factory units shut after accidents kill 6 in 2 days

Another worker Rahul Meena was admitted in LG Hospital where he was in critical condition. (Representational) Another worker Rahul Meena was admitted in LG Hospital where he was in critical condition. (Representational)

After six labourers died in accidents in two consecutive days at different factories located on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, the Labour and Employment department of the Gujarat government ordered closure of Vishal Fabric factory in Dholka taluka and Shri Shakti Chemical factory in Vatva, where the accidents occurred.

According to officials, the Director Industrial Safety and Health (DISH) under the Labour and Employment Department issued a closure order to the two factories on Sunday under section 40 (2) of the Factories act, after conducting a preliminary inquiry which showed “flouting of safety protocols by the management”, as per a statement issued by the Labour department.

On Friday, workers Vishal Meena (20) and Nandlal Meena (21) died by inhaling noxious gases when they entered to clean a dye-making vessel on the premises of Shri Shakti Chemical Factory in Vatva Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) area. Another worker Rahul Meena was admitted in LG Hospital where he was in critical condition.

On Saturday, four workers — Vijay Barad (20), Prabhu Jamod (35), Mayur Barad (25) and Pravin Rathod (36) — died when they entered an Effluent Treatment Process (ETP) tank at Vishal Fabric Limited factory in Dholi village under Dholka taluka of Ahmedabad.

“We have issued a closure order to the facility so that more lives are not put at risk. We will review the safety aspects before allowing resumption of manufacturing operations. They were also told to pay immediate relief as ex gratia to the next of kin of deceased workers,” said Vipul Mittra, additional chief secretary of Labour and Employment department, in a statement released to the press on Sunday evening.

Mitra further informed that the police will lodge an FIR against Vishal Fabric Limited Unit for the Saturday accident.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd