Ahmedabad: 2 booked for ‘investment fraud of over Rs 2 lakh’

Two persons in Ahmedabad were booked for allegedly committing fraud of Rs 2.35 lakh against a woman, by offering a dubious offer of 200 percent return on investment in their company and later backtracking on it, on Friday.

According to the police, an FIR was filed against Ankit Raval and Vikrant Patel of ‘Trade24FX limited company’ for allegedly committing fraud against an Ahmedabad-based woman. As per a complaint filed by Rekha Vaghela of Naroda in Ahmedabad, she was contacted by the accused on February 12 this year.

“I received a message which said that anyone can earn up to Rs 3-4 lakh per month through the company. Then, I got a call from one Ankit Raval from Trade24FX who said that his company has an offer of Rs 2 lakh return on Rs 1 lakh investment. He convinced me to deposit Rs 2,99,986… Company representatives Ankit and Vikrant stayed in touch with me. To gain my trust, they gave back Rs 65,000 as initial returns from the investment. Later, they disconnected their phones and I realized the fraud,” said Rekha in her complaint.

Police officials suspect that there may be other victims like Rekha being targeted by the accused duo through fraudulent messages on social media.

