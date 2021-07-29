Ahmedabad: 2 arrested for operating illegal petrol pump

The Ahmedabad Police Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) arrested two persons for running an illegal petrol pump and seized 400 litres of bio-diesel from them. According to police, Jayendra Bawariya (57) and Anil Chauhan (32) — both residents of Ahmedabad, were held by the DCB team on Wednesday from the compound of Eagle Connect Travels in Sarkhej area adjacent to Sarkhej-Gandhinagar highway, where they had set up an illegal petrol pump.

“Bawariya is the owner of the travel agency where he had set up a cabin with pump, and other gadgets necessary for providing bio-diesel to heavy transport vehicles. He used to procure bio-diesel illegally from outside and sell it below market rate,” said an official of DCB. Police have booked the duo under relevant sections of the IPC as well as the Essential Commodities Act.