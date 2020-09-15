Ahmedabad: 19 Online campaign launched to trace missing 13-year-old boy

An FIR was lodged at Vatva police station on August 24 by his grandfather and only guardian, Gurucharan Kumar, under Indian Penal Code section 363 for kidnapping. (Representational)

A 13-year-old boy from Vatva in Ahmedabad has been missing for 27 days even as a social media campaign demanding police to trace him was started on Sunday.

According to police, Bhupendra Kumar alias Raja (13), a resident of Shri Ramnagar in Naya Vatva of Ahmedabad, and Class 9 student of Aashirvad School, went missing on August 19 morning.

An FIR was lodged at Vatva police station on August 24 by his grandfather and only guardian, Gurucharan Kumar, under Indian Penal Code section 363 for kidnapping.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Gurucharan, who is employed as a security guard at Divine School, said, “My grandson left the house with his bicycle around 11 am and never returned. We looked for him but couldn’t find him. An FIR was lodged but the case has had no progress.”

“Raja’s father died 13 years ago and his mother left him soon after, so I am his only guardian. Due to the lockdown, his school was closed and he used to stay at home all the time. He was last seen in a blue-coloured T-shirt and half-pants,” Kumar added.

On Sunday, a social media campaign was launched by Divine School to trace the boy.

A Vatva police officer said, “We have found the child’s bicycle and have also checked CCTV footage for further leads. Soon, we will be able to trace Raja.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.