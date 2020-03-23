Ahmedabad: 19 booked for defying Janata curfew by assembling in large numbers

The rally was led by men on drums, or clanking rolling pins on steel plates, while the women were clapping and dancing. (Representational/Express Photo: Bhupendra Rana) The rally was led by men on drums, or clanking rolling pins on steel plates, while the women were clapping and dancing. (Representational/Express Photo: Bhupendra Rana)

A day after dozens of people came out on the streets in Khadia area of Ahmedabad to allegedly “celebrate the 5 pm commemoration call” during Janata curfew against the spread of coronavirus, Ahmedabad city police Monday booked 19 persons for defying section 144 order (no assembly for more than four persons).

According to police, 20-25 men and 10-15 women along with children were seen as part of a procession on a road stretch near Raipur police chowki in Khadia area of old city Ahmedabad around 5 pm on Sunday, thereby increasing the risk of spread of COVID 19. The rally was led by men on drums, or clanking rolling pins on steel plates, while the women were clapping and dancing.

“Around 5 pm, one of our patrolling team noticed dozens of people out on the streets, near a shop called Labh Card near Raipur police chowki, who were part of a procession with drums and utensils. A warning was immediately issued by senior inspector of Khadia police station, AM Tadvi, asking the people to return to their homes, However, a few still remained on the streets and police identified and booked them later,” said a senior police official at Khadia police station.

The police have identified the 19 persons as Ankit Bhadio, Pratik Parmar, Kano, Bijalben Rana, Amrish, Gagan Bhil, Manoj Rawal, Bhavin Soni, Lalo Rana, Dhaval Padhiyar, Kishor Rawal,Divya, Manoj Rawal, Alpesh Rawal, Utsav Rana, Manav, Pankaj Rajput and Preeti Ben, all residents of Khadia area in Ahmedabad. The accused have been booked under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code for disobedience to an order given by a public servant along with section of the Gujarat Police Act.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani in his second public address on social media on Sunday, had expressed displeasure on the Khadia incident and urged people to abide by the Janata Curfew even after 9 pm.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, through a televised message, had appealed to the country to observe a Janata Curfew on Sunday from 7 am to 9 pm and had also asked them to clap and bang utensils at 5 pm, from the balconies and terraces of their homes, in order to commemorate the efforts of medical staff, police and other personnel, placed at the frontline in the battle against spread of COVID 19. Before the message of PM Modi, Ahmedabad city police commissioner Ashish Bhatia had implemented section 144 in the city, thereby prohibiting an assembly of more than four persons.

