Ahmedabad: 18-yr-old Muslim ‘beaten to death for affair with tribal girl’

Tension gripped Jhagadia taluka in Bharuch district after a Muslim youth died on Friday, a day after he was allegedly beaten up by the family members and relatives of a tribal girl whom he was said to have been in a relationship with. Police on Friday afternoon rounded up four accused identified as Ajay Vasava, Vijay Vasava, Akshay Vasava, and Dinesh Vasava, all residents of Boridra village.

Police personnel have been deployed in large numbers in both the villages to prevent any untoward incidents.

Police said that the 18-year-old youth of Dharoli village was in a relationship with a girl from the neighbouring Boridra village. The girl’s parents and her relatives were allegedly against the relationship and put pressure on her to end it. Speaking to The Indian Express, Deputy Superintendent of police L K Zala said, “We have rounded up four accused and they will be arrested soon.” Speaking about the alleged relationship between the youth and the girl, the official said, “In the past one month, the girl had stopped meeting the boy, and this might have driven him to go to Boridra village to meet her. Her relatives found him in the village and beat him up with wooden sticks and iron rods.” The official added, “We will not spare anybody (accused) whosoever he may be.”

On Thursday, the youth, who was at his father’s chicken shop in Dharoli village, took his new KTM bike and went with his friend Viral Vasava, also from the same village, to his brother-in-law Moin Patel’s house in Ankleshwar. He did not return home by night time. Viral and he had gone separate ways during the day, police said.

At night, the youth’s elder brother allegedly received a call on his mobile phone from Atul Vasava, a resident of Kurchi village near Boridra village, who informed him that the local village youngsters had caught hold of his brother and were beating him up.

The elder brother immediately reached Boridra village with his father and found the youth lying on the roadside in a pool of blood. He had severe injuries on his head, hands and legs, and his new KTM bike was found lying damaged on the roadside, police said.

The elder brother called the 108 ambulance service and took his brother to Jayaben Modi hospital in Bharuch, for treatment. On the way, the youth told him that the Boridra boys had beaten him up with iron rods and wooden sticks, police said.

The same night the youth was shifted to Mahavir hospital in Surat, where on Friday morning he succumbed to his injuries. Sources said that the youth’s body had multiple fractures, on his ribs, both legs and hands, apart from severe injuries on head.

The elder brother had lodged a complaint on Thursday night against Ajay Vasava, Vijay Vasava, Vikas Vasava, Dinesh Vasava, Akshay Vasava, and five others with Jhagadia police station, after which police booked the accused under various IPC sections. After the youth’s death on Friday morning, the police added IPC 302 (murder) to the charges and began an investigation.

The news of the youth’s death spread like wildfire in Dharoli and Boridra villages, and the police deployed a large number of personnel in both villages to prevent any untoward incidents.

The body of the youth reached his house on Friday afternoon, and villagers and relatives thronged the funeral procession from the youth’s house in Dharoli village to the burial ground on the village outskirts, where he was laid to rest. Several tribal people also took part in his funeral procession.