Ahmedabad: 18-yr-old killed, security guard critically injured in two stabbing incidents

Police have launched a probe after an 18-year-old youth was stabbed to death allegedly by his friends over a ruckus at Danilimda in Ahmedabad Saturday night. The victim, Sahil Shaikh–a Danilimda resident–was found dead near Aala Hazrat Mosque in New Shahalamnagar area of Danilimda.

According to police, the victim had gone for a friend’s wedding where a dispute occurred between him and the two accused — Mohammad Ayan Saiyyad and Anas Pathan — both Danilimda residents. “My son left home Friday night claiming that he is going to attend a wedding at the house of his friend Aarif Bihari. On Saturday, we were told that his body has been found near a masjid with stab wounds,” said Mumtaz Banu Shaikh (44), the victim’s mother in her complaint.

“The victim and the two accused were friends and had gone together to attend the wedding. As per witnesses, a dispute occurred between Shaikh and the two accused after which the latter stabbed him multiple times. A murder case has been lodged… we have formed teams to arrest the accused,” said a police officer.

In another case, the Ahmedabad Police’s Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) arrested two persons for stabbing a security guard in an alleged loot bid.

On October 11 night, Arvind Rana (61), a guard posted at Mayur Chambers Building opposite Gandhigram railway station in Ahmedabad, was attacked by unknown persons with knives. The survivor was repeatedly stabbed in his private parts and face that left him critically injured.

“The guard was sleeping around 4 am outside Mayur Chambers Building when he was attacked. Using scientific intelligence, we found out the role of three persons — Rahul alias Kalia (23), Arjun Solanki (23) and Aakash Vaghela (22), all residents of Jamalpur in old city Ahmedabad. They attacked the victim in a bid to steal his cellphone and wallet. We have arrested Rahul and Arjun Solanki on Sunday while Vaghela is on the run,” said a senior police official of Ahmedabad DCB.