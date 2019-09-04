Ahmedabad: 16-year-old booked for ‘raping’ minor girl

Police have booked a 16-year-old boy for allegedly raping an 11-year-old girl in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. The accused and the girl are residents of the same housing society and are known to each other, police said.

According to the complaint filed by the girl’s parents, the accused forcibly took the girl to his house and allegedly raped her. The girl later narrated the ordeal to her parents who then approached the local police station.

“A complaint was received late Monday night regarding rape of an 11-year-old girl by a juvenile. We have conducted the medical test of the girl and the report is awaited. While the victim stays with her family on the ground floor, the accused lives with his family on the first floor of the same building. We booked the accused under the IPC section 376 and relevant sections of the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act,” said the in charge of the local police station.

The police have not detained the minor in the case.

“We are waiting for the medical reports following which the juvenile might be detained as per procedure and sent to remand home,” said a police officer.