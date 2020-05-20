Ahmedabad: 16 private hospitals get notices for not taking Covid patients

The AMC in the notice said that repeated attempts were made by the corporation to refer several patients to the hospitals. (File/Representational) The AMC in the notice said that repeated attempts were made by the corporation to refer several patients to the hospitals. (File/Representational)

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation on Tuesday served notices to 16 private hospitals for declining to accept Covid-19 patients referred by the civic body.

These 16 hospitals were among 42 hospitals that have been declared as designated Covid-19 hospitals and directed to provide 50 per cent of the total number of beds for patients to be referred by Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation on May 16.

Some of the hospitals issued notices are Sterling Cancer Hospital in Bodakdev, SAL Hospital Thaltej, SGVP Hospital at Vaishno Devi Circle, Medilink Hospital Shyamal, Life care Hospital at Sardar Patel colony Rajasthan Hospital at Shahibaug, Karnavati Super Speciality Hospital.

“This notice is being issued to you as you have deliberately and intentionally not complied with the order dated 16.05.2020 Vide this notice you are hereby called upon to comply with the said captioned order dated 16.05.202. In case you fail to do so it shall be considered that you are deliberately and wilfully disobeying the same and thereby are causing grave prejudice to the safety and security of the public at large and the same action shall also entail strict consequences under civil and criminal law,” the notice issued to the hospitals states.

The notice mentions violation of clause 13(i) of the Gujarat Epidemic Diseases Covid-19 Regulations, 2020 which reads as “any person / institutions / organisation found violating any provision of these regulation shall be deemed to have committed an offence punishable under section 188 of Indian penal code.”

“However you have categorically declined to accept the set patients and of a treatment for the separation has mandated by the caption order dated 16.5.2020,” it added.

The hospitals have also been asked to take note of the observations of the Gujarat High Court’s oral order, issued on May 14 which said, “If the private hospital do not budge and are determined to demand exorbitant amount, then this court will have to take appropriate legal action against such hospitals and the consequences maybe quite bitter including cancellation of licence.’

Some of these 16 hospitals are associated with Ahmedabad Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association (AHNA).

“These hospitals are working on their staff capacity and are likely to start taking patients within one or two days. Will talk to them and workout on their issues. While many of the association members have already started taking patients without signing the MoU,” AHNA president Dr Bharat Gadhavi said.

The Indian Express has reported last week that how despite assurances several private hospitals have been declining to sign the memorandum of understanding with the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation for requisitioning of hospitals for Covid-19 treatment.

