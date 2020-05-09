Ahmedabad: 15 detained after mob pelts stones at police in Shahpur

Security personnel at Shahpur after the clash on Friday. (Photo by Javed Raja) Security personnel at Shahpur after the clash on Friday. (Photo by Javed Raja)

Fifteen people were detained after a mob pelted stones at a police team in Shahpur area of Ahmedabad on Friday evening after which the police resorted to tear gas shelling and lathicharge, amid complete shutdown in the city due to rising cases of COVID-19.

Five police personnel, including the police inspector-cum in-charge of Shahpur police station, R K Amin, were injured in the stone pelting which occurred around 6 pm in Nagoriwad area of Shahpur in old city Ahmedabad, which has been declared as a containment zone.

The clash broke out after a scuffle between a few residents and a team of Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel who were deployed in the area to ensure lockdown. A few locals were allegedly beaten up by RAF personnel as they had stepped out of their house to procure food commodities despite a complete shutdown observed in Ahmedabad.

After the scuffle, as the local team of Shahpur police station arrived at the spot, a mob of over two dozen resorted to stone pelting in which five police personnel were injured. They were rushed to a nearby primary health centre (PHC) for treatment.

After the stone pelting, police fired five shells of tear gas to disperse the mob gathered at Nagoriwad area and later also 15 detained after mob pelts stones at police in Shahpur lathicharged them. The accused were then picked up by the additional force. Later, senior police officials also rushed to the spot and a flag march was conducted.

“We have rounded up 15 people involved in the clash and they have been detained as of now. First we will book them under Section 188 and Epidemic Diseases Act for violation of lockdown and later they will be charged for assaulting as per the procedure. One police inspector and I received stone injuries, while three constables were also hit,” said R K Amin, in charge, Shahpur police station.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Gyasuddin Shaikh, Congress MLA from Dariapur, said, “There are many people in the city area who are poor and after sudden announcement to close all vegetable and grocery shops, they don’t have anything to eat. Especially since the Ramzan month is going on, the poor have no choice but to step out and look for any means to purchase essentials. The policemen also have no other choice but to enforce lockdown and these clashes are a result of people’s patience running out. I have my sympathies for both police and public as the former has to do their duty while the latter has to eat to survive. The situation is now in control in Shahpur but better planning was required on behalf of the municipal authorities to ensure that people have their supply of food in place.”

