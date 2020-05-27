Ahmedabad: 14-yr-old winner of KBC is now SP of Porbandar

A native of Alwar in Rajasthan, Saini is the son of a retired Navy officer. A native of Alwar in Rajasthan, Saini is the son of a retired Navy officer.

In 2001, 14-year-old Ravi Mohan Saini cruised through 15 questions of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) Junior contest and went on to win Rs 1 crore. Now at 33, Dr Ravi Mohan Saini, an IPS officer, took charge as the Superintendent of Police, Porbandar, on Tuesday.

From school, Saini went on to pursue his Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) and did internships before clearing the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination to become an IPS officer of Gujarat cadre in 2014.

A native of Alwar in Rajasthan, Saini is the son of a retired Navy officer. Due to his father’s profession, Saini completed his schooling from Naval Public School in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. As a Class 10 student, he appeared in KBC Junior, a popular Indian version of the British show, ‘Who wants to be a millionaire’, hosted by Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan in 2001. One by one, Saini cleared all 15 questions in the show to win Rs 1 crore.

Later, Saini focused on studies and followed the footsteps of his father to don uniform.

“After my schooling, I did my MBBS from Mahatma Gandhi Medical College in Jaipur. I was doing my internship after MBBS when I cleared UPSC. My father was in navy and I joined the police force after being inspired by him,” said Saini while speaking to The Indian Express on phone.

Saini was Deputy Commissioner of Police Zone 1 in Rajkot city when on Tuesday night, he was transferred to Porbandar and given charge of the district as SP.

As the first district under his command, Saini said, “My role would be the implementation of lockdown in Porbandar in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. Also, law and order situation remains our topmost priority.”

