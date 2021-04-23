Ahmedabad: 13 arrested for ‘assaulting’ cops

A total of 13 persons were arrested in the case on Thursday, police said.

Two days after a group of “over 50 persons” allegedly assaulted a police patrol team in Bhaipura area of Ahmedabad over a “crackdown on night curfew violation,” a total of 13 persons were arrested in the case on Thursday, police said. The alleged incident occurred around 10:30 pm on Tuesday when a patrolling team had intercepted several people out on the road in Bhaipura area of Khokhara in Ahmedabad amid an ongoing night curfew.

According to the police, after the patrolling team started questioning the persons, a mob comprising “over 50 persons attacked the team and pelted stones.” “A police constable of Khokhara police station suffered injuries in the stone pelting. Additional force was called in and the situation was brought under control in an hour,” said a police officer at Khokhara police station.