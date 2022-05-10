Ahmedabad: 123 traffic signals to be shut daily for 3 hours

Amid scorching heat, the traffic police has decided to shut down 123 traffic signals in Ahmedabad from 1 pm to 4 pm every day from Tuesday to avoid discomfort to commuters waiting at the signal.

According to Mayanksinh Chavda, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), as many as 123 traffic signals covering the length and breadth of Ahmedabad will be put on “blinker mode” (shut down) for three hours every day while 57 other signals will remain active throughout the day.

There are 180 traffic signals under “A to N” traffic police stations and SG-1 and SG-2 traffic police stations in Ahmedabad.

The decision, taken Monday after Ahmedabad Traffic Police’s trial Saturday and Sunday, is expected to give respite to commuters, especially two-wheeler riders, from waiting at the traffic signals under the blazing sun.

“It has also been decided in the meeting that police inspectors have been given the authority to decide how many traffic signals falling under their jurisdiction will be put on blinker mode and how many will continue as usual. PIs will take the decision to ensure that there is no traffic jam because of non-functioning of signals,” said Chavda.