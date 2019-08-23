Ahmedabad: 119 RTI applications disposed of in single day at weekly meet

As many as 119 applications under the Right to Information (RTI) Act were disposed of in a single day at a weekly video conference on Wednesday between the state information commissioner’s office in Gandhinagar and the district collector’s headquarters in Palanpur of Banaskantha, a state government release said.

State Information Commissioner Virendra Pandya said the number was unusually high as the number of applications disposed of at the weekly video conference averages about 10-15.

The applicants were present at the district collector’s headquarters at Palanpur, where they were heard by the state information commissioner in Gandhinagar. The applications, which were in the second stage of appeal when they were heard on Wednesday, had been sent to 119 individual Public Information Officers in Vadgam and Palanpur talukas of Banaskantha district earlier.

“Instead of coming all the way to Gandhinagar from Banaskantha, all 119 appeals were disposed off through video conference on a single day, which in itself is a record number, as on an average 10-15 appeals are heard at one video conference session” Pandya said.

The government release said that video-conferencing, which has been used by the information commission for the past few years, not only saves the time and travel expenses of applicants but also the state government, as officials would otherwise have to be provided travel and dearness allowances for travelling from their respective districts to the information commission’s Gandhinagar headquarters.