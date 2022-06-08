Ahmedabad: 107-year-old undergoes angioplasty successfully

June 8, 2022 1:50:46 am
A 107-year-old woman from Madhya Pradesh underwent angioplasty with a drug eluting stent at a private hospital in Ahmedabad and is now on the path of recovery, according to her doctors.
In a press conference in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, Dr Keyur Parikh, Interventional Cardiologist and Chairman at Marengo CIMS Hospital, where the procedure was conducted, said the woman suffered a heart attack after which her angiogram recorded 99 per cent blockage of her arteries.
Dr Parikh added that with the patient’s advanced age, the procedure which is otherwise routine, was a “high risk one with no room for error”.
