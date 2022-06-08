scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 07, 2022
Must Read

Ahmedabad: 107-year-old undergoes angioplasty successfully

Dr Keyur Parikh of Marengo CIMS Hospital, where the procedure was conducted, said the woman suffered a heart attack after which her angiogram recorded 99 per cent blockage of her arteries.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
June 8, 2022 1:50:46 am
Dr Parikh added that with the patient’s advanced age, the procedure which is otherwise routine, was a “high risk one with no room for error”. (Representational)

A 107-year-old woman from Madhya Pradesh underwent angioplasty with a drug eluting stent at a private hospital in Ahmedabad and is now on the path of recovery, according to her doctors.

In a press conference in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, Dr Keyur Parikh, Interventional Cardiologist and Chairman at Marengo CIMS Hospital, where the procedure was conducted, said the woman suffered a heart attack after which her angiogram recorded 99 per cent blockage of her arteries.

More from Ahmedabad

Dr Parikh added that with the patient’s advanced age, the procedure which is otherwise routine, was a “high risk one with no room for error”.

Best of Express Premium
UPSC Key-June 7, 2022: Why you should know ‘Blasphemy’ to &#8...Premium
UPSC Key-June 7, 2022: Why you should know ‘Blasphemy’ to &#8...
Explained: Delhi’s deep ties in Gulf were delinked from faith, now ...Premium
Explained: Delhi’s deep ties in Gulf were delinked from faith, now ...
Explained: Why the Gulf matters for IndiaPremium
Explained: Why the Gulf matters for India
UPSC Key-June 6, 2022: Why and What to know about ‘Black Money’ to ‘Gait ...Premium
UPSC Key-June 6, 2022: Why and What to know about ‘Black Money’ to ‘Gait ...
More Premium Stories >>

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 07: Latest News
Advertisement