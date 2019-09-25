Ahmedabad: 100 ‘Nirbhaya’ vans with CCTV to curb sexual harassment

IN A bid to curb the menace of sexual harassment of women in public places, the city police will soon be inducting into its fleet 100 ‘Nirbhaya’ vans equipped with state-of-the-art technological advancements such as CCTV live monitoring, facial recognition, vehicle registration detection software and a database of past offenders.

The 108 Abhayam Helpline team will use the ‘Nirbhaya’ vans with an aim to lessen their crisis response time and catch culprits using the latest software.

These vans will be posted on the streets of colleges, universities, markets, malls and other busy areas and will be the first respondents to crisis calls made by women victims. Apart from eve teasing, the vans will also store records of past accused in chain snatching incidents and report to live complaints of the same.

Police officials hope that the vehicles will be deployed by the time the festival of Navratri commences in the city, in a bid to ensure that women feel safe during the festivities.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Zone 5, Akshay Raj Makwana said that the new vans will be introduced soon.

“While the vans will arrive in the next one-two days, facilities such as CCTV monitoring, live recording, facial recognition software, vehicle registration detection, database of past offenders, etc. will be added in some time. The vans will also assist the ‘She’ teams of Ahmedabad police in populated areas. We are looking forward to deploy the vans in areas during the Navratri festival,” said Makwana.

The ‘Nirbhaya’ vans will also have women counsellors and police personnel as part of the Abhayam team.