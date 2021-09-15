Ahmedabad: 1 held for assaulting man suspecting him to be ED informant

Police arrested a man in Isanpur of Ahmedabad on Tuesday for allegedly assaulting and threatening a man suspecting him of being an informant of the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

According to police, an FIR was lodged at Isanpur police station on September 11 against Ahmedabad residents Dhaval Goswami and Sabbir, for allegedly assaulting and threatening a 46-year-old man, suspecting him to be an informant of the ED unit in Ahmedabad.

In his complaint, the victim said he was friends with Dhaval Goswami who asked him on September 10 to arrive outside Jeevan Park Society in Ghodasar.

“Dhaval asked me to arrive outside Jeevan Park Society to take Rs 6,000 from him to get a new phone… He came with Sabbir in a four-wheeler and asked me to get in on the backseat. They then started abusing me saying that I am an ED informant. They then took out knives and tried to stab me, leaving an injury on my hand,” he said.

The accused were booked under IPC sections 323 for causing hurt, 506 for criminal intimidation and 294b obscenity, and Dhaval Goswami was arrested on Tuesday, police said.