Ahmedabad: 1 dead in fire at housing society

One person died, while another is critically injured and at least 25 received minor injuries when a fire broke out at a high rise building of a residential society near Gota of Ahmedabad on Friday afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as Anjana Ben Patel (55).

Eyewitness said that the fire originally started from a flat on the fifth floor of the tower and the flames soon reached the sixth floor. Fire officials said the fire broke out between 11.45 am and 12 pm at Tower E of Ganesh Genesis society near Gota of Ahmedabad. There are 11 floors with four apartments each on every floor in a tower.

“Two persons are in critical state and 25 others have minor injuries in the fire accident which took place in a housing society near Gota,” Additional Chief Fire Officer, Ahmedabad, Rajesh Bhatt, said. “All rescued persons have been shifted to Sola Civil Hospital for immediate medical attention. As of now, the cause of the fire remains unknown, and teams from the Forensic Science Laboratory will investigate further.”

One fire safety staff also suffered from asphyxiation during the rescue process.

As soon as news of the fire broke out, multiple teams of police, fire department and hospital staff rushed to the residential society. However, the hydraulic ladder of the fire department failed to work, and people had to be rescued using ropes from their respective floors.

“More than 20 fire tenders reached the spot within 10 minutes of the fire breaking out and the fire was doused in two hours. The fire department staff used the in-built fire safety system of the housing society to douse the fire. Meanwhile, people were rescued from whichever way possible,” Bhatt said.