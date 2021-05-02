Ahmedabad: 1 arrested with remdesivir vials made for sale in Bangladesh

Accused was trying to sell in black market.

Police arrested a 31-year-old man from Chandkheda in Ahmedabad for allegedly possessing 58 vials of remdesivir injections manufactured for sale in Bangladesh, which the accused was trying to sell in black market.

Police said Rahul Patel (31), a resident of Chandkheda, was held from Tapovan circle in ahmedabad by a patrol team of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Zone 2 on Saturday.

“We had received tip-off that an accused had procured vials of remdesivir injection and was selling it in black market for Rs 5,000 each. We arrested the accused from Tapovan circle Saturday in a trap and seized 58 vials. The remdesivir vials were found to be manufactured for sale in Bangladesh.

The accused said that he had procured the vials from his friend Rahul Zaveri from Paldi who sourced it from Hyderabad,” said Vijay Patel, DCP, Zone 2 Ahmedabad.