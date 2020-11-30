Ahmed Patel’s family to stay at Piraman till Dec 2

Ahmed patel

Family members of senior Congress leader late Ahmed Patel will remain at their ancestral village Piraman of Bharuch district to accept condolences from people till December 2.

A statement issued by the Congress said Patel’s son Faisal and daughter Mumtaz and other family members will be at Piraman till noon of December 2 to accept condolences and then leave for the national capital.

Patel, who was battling Covid-19, died of multiple organ failure on November 25, at the age of 71.

On Saturday, senior Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad, Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Anand Sharma visited his family members at Ankleshwar to offer their condolences.

