Ahmed Patel spent Rs 18 lakh on MLAs’ entertainment, bribed them: BJP challenger

In an affidavit filed by Balwantsinh Rajput in the Gujarat High Court, which is conducting a trial on petition filed by him challenging Congress leader Ahmed Patel’s election to the Rajya Sabha in 2017, the BJP leader has accused the MP of paying “gratification” to his party’s MLAs who were not inclined to support him in the polls.

In the 23-page affidavit submitted to the High Court on Monday, Rajput alleged that Patel spent Rs 18 lakh “on entertainment of these Congress MLAs during their stay in Bangalore”. “Members of Congress party were not inclined to support him (Patel),” he alleged, referring to media reports.

“They (44 Congress MLAs) were also paid huge amounts by respondent no. 1 (Patel) or his agent or at his direction to concerned parties as gratification for casting their first preference vote for him which they accepted,” the BJP leader further alleged.

Congress MLAs were moved to Bengaluru in Karnataka ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections in Gujarat after some of the Congress MLAs, including Balwantsinh Rajput quit the party to join the ruling BJP. Rajput was nominated by the BJP against Ahmed Patel for the three Rajya Sabha seats from Gujarat during the 2017 polls.

In the elections, apart from Patel (Congress), BJP president Amit Shah and Union minister Smriti Irani were elected.

Rajput’s affidavit claimed that the money spent on Ahmedabad-Bengaluru flight tickets of 44 MLAs had been transferred to the account of the Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee, and from there to a branch of a private bank “at the instance and with the consent of Patel”.

The staff at the resort, the travel agencies and the concerned bank manager should be examined as witnesses in the court, Rajput has demanded through the affidavit.

Rajput filed the affidavit after the High Court held that the examination-in-chief of the witness has to be on an affidavit in accordance with code of civil procedure. Patel’s lawyer P S Champaneri had sought permission that examination-in-chief of witnesses to be examined on behalf of the petitioner should be recorded in the court only and not by the way of affidavit. The High Court refused to allow it. After filing of the affidavit, Rajput is likely to appear in the court in-person on January 31 when he will be cross-examined by Patel’s lawyer.

Rajput has also stated that his objection over two Congress MLAs — Shailesh Parmar and Mitesh Garasiya — showing their ballot papers in addition to authorised representatives was not considered by the Election Commission. Rajput said the incident was videographed by one Mr Modi, who has been cited as a witness who should be examined.

Similarly, Rajput said that two other Congress MLAs — Raghavji Patel and Bhola Gohil — showed their ballot papers to authorised representative Shaktisinh Gohil who “tried to snatch away ballot papers from them as they voted for me”. Rajput contended that this act was “corrupt practice of undue influence”.

— With PTI inputs