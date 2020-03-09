Rajkot Mayor lays foundation stone of GSRTC satellite bus station

Besides the satellite bus station, the mayor and other dignitaries also laid the foundation stones of a staff colony and a new workshop of GSRTC. (Express Photo) Besides the satellite bus station, the mayor and other dignitaries also laid the foundation stones of a staff colony and a new workshop of GSRTC. (Express Photo)

BINA ACHARYA, the mayor of Rajkot laid the foundation stone of the proposed satellite bus station of Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC) on Bhavnagar Road of the city on Sunday.

The satellite bus station is expected to become operational in a year’s time and will be first of its kind in 12 districts of Saurasthtra and Kutch regions of the state.

At a ceremony organised at the GRSTC Workshop on Gondal Road of the city, Acharya, Rajkot MP Mohan Kundariya, and city MLAs Govind Patel, Aravind Raiyani and Lakabhai Sagathiya jointly laid the foundation stone of the new satellite bus station of the GSRTC. The new bus station would come upon a 19,284 square metre (sqm) plot near Amul Circle on Bhavnagar road of the city at an estimated cost of Rs 4.47 crore.

“Work order has been issued and the contractor has been given a year’s time to complete the project. The satellite bus station will have 10 platforms plus three passenger alighting platforms. Once it becomes operational, it will divert some traffic from the bus port, the main bus station of GSRTC in the city on Dhebar Road,” Yogesh Patel, divisional controller of Rajkot division of GSRTC, told The Indian Express.

Patel said that the satellite bus station will have a passenger waiting hall, office room, traffic control-room, canteen, water-room, parcel room, 16 shops, separate waiting room for women, segregated toilet blocks for men and women as well as special toilets for physically challenged. Trimix flouring will be laid in 2,300 sqm circulation area in the new bus station.

The temporary bus station functioning out of Shastri Maidan in the city has 22 platforms. The new sub-port which Chief Minister Vijay Rupani had inaugurated on January 25 this year but is yet to become operational has a total of 20 platforms but only 14 of them would be available for parking buses and for passengers to board buses. “The satellite bus station would help the decentralization of our services,” the DC said.

Besides the satellite bus station, the mayor and other dignitaries also laid the foundation stones of a staff colony and a new workshop of GSRTC. The colony would come up at GSRTC Workshop on Gondal Road and will have total of 44 dwelling units for Class-I and Class-II officers as well as for Class III and Class IV employees. The colony would be developed at a cost of Rs 6.94 crore. The new workshop would come to the place of the existing workshop at the cost of Rs 2.37 crore.

