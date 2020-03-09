Ahmadabad: Bank manager booked for ‘hate messages against Bharatiya Tribal Party’

The complainant was released on bail a few weeks ago and the accused allegedly went on an abusive spree against the party, its leaders. (Representational Image) The complainant was released on bail a few weeks ago and the accused allegedly went on an abusive spree against the party, its leaders. (Representational Image)

The police on Sunday booked a Narmada-based bank manager for allegedly circulating objectionable messages against the Bhartiya Tribal Party (BTP) and its leaders, including Jhagadia MLA Chhotubhai Vasava and Dediapada MLA Mahesh Vasava.

In his complaint, president of BTP’s Narmada district unit, Chaitrabhai Vasava stated that the accused, Jagdish Vasava has been circulating abusive messages on various WhatsApp groups against BTP and its leaders, in addition to threatening party members via messages since earlier this year. The accused works as a branch manager at the Bank of Baroda in Nani Bedwan. When the complainant had confronted the accused regarding the messages, the latter had allegedly thrashed him.

Based on the complaint, the accused has been booked under IPC section 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (2) (Punishment for criminal intimidation) and under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act.

According to police, both Chaitrabhai and Jagdish have been at loggerheads for the past couple of months after the former had allegedly abused Jagdish’s wife and sent her lewd messages. After Jagdish had registered a complaint against Chaitrabhai, he was arrested and was recently released on bail.

“The complainant was released on bail a few weeks ago and the accused allegedly went on an abusive spree against the party, its leaders and threatened the members on their common social media groups. The complainant had first approached the court and as per orders, an FIR was registered at Dediapada police station. We will now record statements and are also getting the messages based on which the complaint has been filed.

Based on the evidence, the arrest will be made,” said Investigating Officer PP Chaudhary.

