Ahemdabad: IAS officer Pradip Sharma denied bail in money-laundering case

A special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court Tuesday rejected the bail application of suspended IAS officer Pradip Sharma, who is lodged at Sabarmati Central Jail in connection with a money-laundering case which is being probed by the Enforcement Directorate, Ahmedabad.

Sharma was arrested by ED officials on July 31 under PMLA based on an FIR by the Gujarat CID (crime). A 1994-batch IAS officer, Sharma was suspended in 2010. He is facing several corruption cases which are being investigated by CID and Gujarat Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

Sharma is alleged to have allotted land to Welspun Group “at discriminatory rate” when he was Kutch Collector in 2004. It is alleged that Welspun had returned the favour by making Sharma’s wife, Shyamal Sharma, a partner in Value Packaging, a firm which has long-term contracts of supplying packaging material to the textile major. The investigation is based on alleged transfer of money by Sharma using hawala networks to various countries in other accounts, including the accounts in the name of his wife and children.

