Ahmedabad: Newly constructed commercial building demolished in anti-encroachment drive

A three-storeyed illegal commercial building with nearly 7,500 square feet of built-up area in Maktampura ward of Ahmedabad was demolished in the ongoing anti-encroachment drive of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) Thursday.

The newly constructed ground plus two-floor building opposite Lucky Saad Bakery and Mastana Masjid in Juhapura area of South West zone was brought down with the help of a large force of AMC, contract workers and city police.

“The illegally constructed building was built two-three months ago. In order to stop the illegal use of it, the construction was served notices and sealed too as per The BPMC Act (Bombay Provincial Municipal Corporation Act, 1949),” Deputy Estate Officer of South West zone Kantibhai Patel told The Indian Express.

On the ownership of the building and construction undertaken, Patel said, “These details are not known to me at the moment.”

The operation was carried out with 2 JCB machines, around 15 private contracted labours, 25 AMC and staff under deployment of over 40 police staff under Vejalupr police station.

In another anti-encroachment drive of the AMC from public roads, footpath, illegal constructions and illegal possession of municipal reserve plots, AMC removed encroachments from various plots in Nikol ward worth an estimated price of Rs 21.50 crore, stated the release issued by AMC’s North zone estate department.

The ongoing anti-encroachment campaign by AMC across the city will continue in the coming days too, said AMC officials.

“The service road from Vishala Circle has been identified with more than 100 shops with illegal constructions to be demolished in the coming week,” added Patel.