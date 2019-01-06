Ahead of Vibrant Gujarat summit, talk session to ‘ignite young minds’

‘Youth Connect’, a series of leadership talks, held its first session here on Saturday. The event is a prelude to the 9th edition of Vibrant Gujarat Summit that is scheduled to be held in Gandhinagar from January 18-20.

“Youth Connect is an effort to ignite the minds of young people so that they get inspiration from all these living role models who are relevant to current times, Health and Family Welfare in Gujarat government Jayanti Ravi.

Present at the event was India’s ace badminton coach Pullela Gopichand, who said, “Indian youth, I believe have huge potential and we are only rubbing the tip of the iceberg.”