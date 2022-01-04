Ahead of Vibrant Gujarat Summit: MOUs signed for lithium refinery, hydrogen facility

Ahead of the Vibrant Gujarat summit, the state government on Monday signed 39 MoUs (Memorandums of Understanding), including one for setting up of a green renewable hydrogen facility, lithium refinery and manufacturing bullet proof jackets, pistols and battle-tanks.

An MoU was signed on Monday with Manikaran Lithium Pvt Ltd for setting up the first lithium refinery to manufacture battery-grade lithium, investment for which is estimated to be USD 300 million. The Indian Express had last year reported about the company looking to set up the country’s first lithium refinery in Sanand or Dholera, where lithium ore will be imported by the company from countries like Australia.

The other the MoUs signed include one for a green renewable hydrogen facility in Ahmedabad, the first-of-its-kind in Gujarat, and an agreement with Squawk Aviation Pvt Ltd for a flying training facility at Amreli airport.

The government also signed an agreement with Spanish firm, Star Defence Logistics and Engineering to set up a facility in Ahmedabad that can manufacture bullet proof jackets, pistols and tanks. So far the state government has signed 135 MoUs ahead of the Vibrant Gujarat summit scheduled to be held from January 10 to 12.