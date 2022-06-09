Ahead of polls, AAP dissolves state unit

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) dissolved its Gujarat unit Wednesday, months ahead of the assembly elections, as a “restructuring” exercise, said AAP officials. Except for the state president’s post held by Gopal Italia, all posts in AAP Gujarat were dissolved with immediate effect.

The development comes days after Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal held a road show in Mehsana and party’s state leaders finished their 20-day Parivartan Yatra in Gujarat.

At a press conference in AAP state office in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, Italia said that the party high command has come up with an election strategy for the upcoming polls in Gujarat.

“With the intent to win the assembly elections, the AAP has come up with a strategy for the polls. It has been prepared after a lot of study and analysis with a focus on data, management and statistics. The implementation of the startegy demands a restructuring of the party, therefore, we have decided to dissolve all posts in AAP Gujarat except that of state president,” said Italia.

He added that these posts range from state vice-president to office-bearers at city and taluka level to office-bearers of frontal organisations in Gujarat.

“The new strategy will breathe new energy into the party and in coming days, we will restructure the party and announcing new posts,” said Italia, adding that AAP workers have worked hard to claim the post of primary opposition

in Gujarat.

“Be it the road show of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Parivartan Yatra or Jan Samvedna Yatra taken out by our workers across the state, we have received so much love and appreciation from the people. Lakhs of people in Gujarat are joining us after getting motivated by the ideology of AAP and work of Delhi CM. I congratulate all our workers and office-bearers for working hard to bring us as the primary opposition to the Bharatiya Janata Party in Gujarat,” said Italia.