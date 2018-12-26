Ahead of New Year, Ahmedabad traffic police steps up patrolling

By Dev Vora and Ayushi Punjabi

Ahead of New Year celebrations, Ahmedabad traffic police is all geared up to check violations and has already beefed up patrolling at major city junctions.

On Tuesday, nearly 2,000 policemen were deployed in Maninagar for the Kankaria carnival.

The Gujarat Police twitter handle stated that “Face Recognition Cameras” have been installed around Kankaria lake venue where the annual week-long carnival is being hosted. The system has the data of around 30,000 faces of history-sheeters to alert police if they are spotted anywhere near the venue, the tweet said. Anti-romeo squads have also been deployed near the venue.

The police have also prepared a 19-point list for deployment of cops for traffic management at busy roads. According to a traffic police department officer, SG road, CG road and Shastrinagar are areas that witness maximum snarls and require maximum police deployment.

“Number of traffic police at a particular junction will depend upon its traffic inflow. More the traffic, more the number of officers. A minimum of four officers will be present at every busy junction such as Vastrapur, Subhash Chowk and Prabhatnagar,” said head constable Kashyap posted at Sarkhej Gandhinagar-1 traffic police station.

Police have even started drives to check drink driving, road rage and other traffic violations.

At 6 pm Tuesday, four towing-away vehicles were seen stationed on the 1 km-long stretch from Mansi crossroads and six policemen, including a woman officer, were seen checking vehicles.

In July, the traffic department and the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation had jointly initiated a traffic drive, and since then the city has seen 60 new parking spaces opening up.

Since the traffic drive was launched, more than 10 lakh e-challans were issued. Nearly 940 CCTV cameras are now functional across the city for surveillance. Sources said that every 15 days, a new batch of 70 jawans are being trained for traffic management.

While talking about traffic rule violations, sub-inspector R K Variya of Mithakhali traffic police station said that riding two-wheelers without helmet is one of the most common offences. In November alone, the traffic department has registered 1.77 lakh cases of riding without helmets, and a total fine of Rs 1.77 crore was collected.