Ahead of Holi, Ahmedabad’s Atal Bridge, Sabarmati Riverfront Gardens to be closed till 5 pm on March 4

The access to Atal Bridge will resume after 5 pm, on account of Holi (File photo)

Written by Nishant Bal

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has stated that it would close the Atal Bridge and sections of the Sabarmati Riverfront Gardens until 5 pm on March 4, citing routine measures to prevent littering as part of Holi.

“We follow this practice every year during the Holi period. People often gather to play Holi, and end up littering, and it becomes difficult to control the situation,” an AMC officer said.

According to the officer, the Riverfront Gardens record an average daily footfall of 500 to 600 visitors. The civic body expects higher movement around Holi, prompting the temporary daytime restriction.

“The gardens will reopen after 5 pm for visitors to sit and spend time, but playing Holi will still not be allowed,” the officer said, adding that access to the Atal Bridge will also resume after 5 pm.