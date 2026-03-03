Ahead of Holi, Ahmedabad’s Atal Bridge, Sabarmati Riverfront Gardens to be closed till 5 pm on March 4

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Written by Nishant Bal
The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has stated that it would close the Atal Bridge and sections of the Sabarmati Riverfront Gardens until 5 pm on March 4, citing routine measures to prevent littering as part of Holi.
“We follow this practice every year during the Holi period. People often gather to play Holi, and end up littering, and it becomes difficult to control the situation,” an AMC officer said.
According to the officer, the Riverfront Gardens record an average daily footfall of 500 to 600 visitors. The civic body expects higher movement around Holi, prompting the temporary daytime restriction.
“The gardens will reopen after 5 pm for visitors to sit and spend time, but playing Holi will still not be allowed,” the officer said, adding that access to the Atal Bridge will also resume after 5 pm.
The gardens and the bridge open at 9 am on normal days. The Sabarmati Riverfront, including the Atal Bridge, has emerged as one of the city’s most frequented public spaces, drawing families, walkers, and tourists. Civic authorities have imposed similar preventive closures in previous years during Holi, citing crowd management concerns and the need to maintain cleanliness and protect public property.
Normal access will resume after 5 pm on March 4, subject to compliance with the prohibition on playing Holi within the premises, the officer said.
(Nishant is an intern at The Indian Express)
