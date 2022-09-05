scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 05, 2022

Ahead of Gujarat polls, Rahul Gandhi promises loan waiver and free electricity to farmers, LPG cylinder at Rs 500

Three agricultural laws -- which were later repealed by the Narendra Modi government -- were meant to take away the rights of farmers, he said.

Ahmedabad: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting in Ahmedabad, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday promised loan waiver of up to Rs 3 lakh to farmers of Gujarat, LPG cylinder at Rs 500 instead of Rs 1,000, free electricity to farmers and up to 300 units of free power to general consumers if his party comes to power in the state.

Addressing the Congress’s booth-level workers at the ‘Parivartan Sankalp Rally’ at the Sabarmati riverfront in Ahmedabad, Gandhi made a host of promises to people of Gujarat, where the Assembly polls are due later this year.

He promised creation of 10 lakh new jobs, building 3,000 English medium schools, free education to girls and Rs 5 per litre subsidy to milk producers.

He said the Congress will focus on employment in Gujarat and will provide jobs to 10 lakh youth.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How alcohol impacts the economy; a long and controversial historyPremium
How alcohol impacts the economy; a long and controversial history
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
‘Whatever history he taught, it was the big picture he highlighted’: Naya...Premium
‘Whatever history he taught, it was the big picture he highlighted’: Naya...
Online gaming: Lens on winners to pay taxes, update ITRsPremium
Online gaming: Lens on winners to pay taxes, update ITRs

Gandhi targeted the ruling BJP, claiming that while it built the world’s tallest statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Gujarat, it worked against those for whom Patel lived and died for.

The Gujarat Assembly elections are due in December this year.

Earlier, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had also announced a number of sops and promised freebies if it comes to power in Gujarat.

Advertisement

Addressing the rally on Monday, Gandhi said, “The BJP government here will waive loans of top industrialists, but have you ever heard that they have waived loans of farmers? I promise to waive loans of up to Rs 3 lakh of each farmer after we come to power in Gujarat.” He also promised to provide people LPG cylinder at Rs 500 instead of its current price of Rs 1,000.

Gandhi also promised free electricity to farmers and up to 300 units of free power to general consumers if the Congress comes to power in the state.

He claimed the BJP on one hand built the world’s tallest statue of Sardar Patel, on the other hand it insulted him.

Advertisement

“For whom did Sardar Patel fight and why? You built his statue, but he was not just a human being, he was the voice of farmers of Gujarat and India. Whatever he said was for the benefit of the farmers of Gujarat and India,” Gandhi said.

Three agricultural laws — which were later repealed by the Narendra Modi government — were meant to take away the rights of farmers, he said.

“Farmers from across the country came out on roads, and the BJP says it fights for the rights of farmers. On one hand they built the tallest statue of Sardar Patel, and on the other hand they have attacked all those for whom Sardar Patel fought and sacrificed his entire life. What is the meaning of the statue?” he wondered.

Gandhi claimed the BJP in Gujarat has captured all the institutions, and the fight here is not between two political parties but with every institution which has been captured by the ruling party.

He also attacked the government over the recent seizure of large amount of drugs, especially from Gujarat’s Mundra port, and claimed the Gujarat model is that of the rule of three-four industrialists.

More from Ahmedabad
Advertisement

“The government will give these industrialists as much land as they want within two minutes. But when the poor and tribals request for a little portion of land with folded hands, they will never get it,” he said.

First published on: 05-09-2022 at 04:51:35 pm
Next Story

Newsmaker | Trials, tribulations & triumphs of Hemant Soren, Jharkhand’s youngest CM

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Hemant Soren govt proves majority in Assembly amid MLA poaching allegations

Hemant Soren govt proves majority in Assembly amid MLA poaching allegations

Hijab ban case: SC to hear batch of 23 petitions again on Sep 7

Hijab ban case: SC to hear batch of 23 petitions again on Sep 7

Karnataka: Seer found dead at Sri Guru Madiwaleshwar Mutt in Belagavi

Karnataka: Seer found dead at Sri Guru Madiwaleshwar Mutt in Belagavi

Elgar Parishad case: Special court rejects Gautam Navlakha bail plea

Elgar Parishad case: Special court rejects Gautam Navlakha bail plea

BJP releases ‘sting’ to claim AAP leaders took money under excise policy

BJP releases ‘sting’ to claim AAP leaders took money under excise policy

'Afghanistan has gone back to the dark ages': Ahmad Massoud

'Afghanistan has gone back to the dark ages': Ahmad Massoud

Premium
ExplainSpeaking | How to read India’s GDP growth achievements

ExplainSpeaking | How to read India’s GDP growth achievements

Premium
Chup Trailer: Sunny Deol chases down a serial killer who targets film critics

Chup Trailer: Sunny Deol chases down a serial killer who targets film critics

Meet six teachers who have pioneered education in their own ways
Teachers’ Day 2022

Meet six teachers who have pioneered education in their own ways

Puducherry: Woman kills daughter’s classmate for scoring higher marks

Puducherry: Woman kills daughter’s classmate for scoring higher marks

We need revolution, not total disruption: Sri Lankan envoy
Idea Exchange

We need revolution, not total disruption: Sri Lankan envoy

Premium
Cyrus Mistry (1968-2022): An introvert bruised by Tata battle, took knocks on the chin

Cyrus Mistry (1968-2022): An introvert bruised by Tata battle, took knocks on the chin

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 05: Latest News
Advertisement