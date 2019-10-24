Ahead of Diwali, Ahmedabad police bans online purchase, sale of firecrackers

Ahead of Diwali, the Ahmedabad Police has banned the online purchase or sale of firecrackers through e-commerce websites such as Amazon, Flipkart and others.

The notification has come as per a 2018 order by the Supreme Court that banned online sale of firecrackers.

As per a proclamation notification dated October 23, 2019, issued by Ahmedabad City Police Commissioner AK Singh, “Sale and purchase of firecrackers through Flipkart, Amazon or any e-commerce website is prohibited.”

“We have released a proclamation backed by legal order of the honourable Supreme Court. Any person found violating the order will be booked by the police and action will be taken…,” the police commissioner said.

“We intend to spread awareness ahead of Diwali so that any person who might, under innocence, try to purchase crackers online can we warned beforehand,” Comissioner Singh added.

The Ahmedabad Police has also restricted the time during which crackers can be burst to two hours between 8 pm and 10 pm on October 27, on the occasion of Diwali.

Police have also prohibited sale, storage and purchase of “series crackers”, also known as “larees” as it is known to spread more air and sound pollution along with garbage. A ban has also been imposed on he import and sale of “foreign crackers”, including sale, storage, purchase and bursting of “Chinese sky lanterns” .

Police have also specified that firecrackers with sound between 125 and 145 decibels only should be sold and that it should be authorised by the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation.