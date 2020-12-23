Ahead of Christmas: Less than 200 allowed to assemble in churches, says Gujarat govt

Celebration at Methodist Church in Maninagar area in Ahmedabad where 5,000 balloons were released in the sky on first morning of 2020. (Express photo: Javed Raja)

Ahead of Christmas, the state government on Wednesday evening announced fresh guidelines allowing less than 200 persons to assemble in the churches amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Similar guidelines have been issued for any function on New Year’s eve and New Year in cities of Gujarat. Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat and Rajkot will continue to undergo night curfews from 9 pm to 6 am everyday until further orders.

In a statement released by the office of state Home Minister Pradipsinh Jadeja on Wednesday, it was announced that, “Ahead of Christmas, New Year’s eve and New Year, guidelines issued by the union government on September 30 this year regarding following of social distancing norms will be implemented. In that regard, assembly of people at churches or prayer assembly places will be allowed till 50% of the seating capacity or 200 persons whichever is less. Moreover, no permission has been given for any rally, procession or conference on the occasion of Christmas (sic).”

As per the order released by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on September 30, assembly of people in closed spaces has been allowed to 50% of their seating capacity or maximum 200 persons with mandatory face masks, provision of thermal scanning and hand sanitizers for any social, economic, academic, religious or entertainment functions.

