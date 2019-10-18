Ahead of bypolls in state, political slugfest begins

Ahead of the October 21 by-elections to six assembly seats in the state, a political slugfest has begun with BJP and Congress leaders taking potshots at each other.

A day after state BJP president Jitu Vaghani claimed that a number of Congress MLAs were ready to join the ruling party, Congress leader Paresh Dhanani on Thursday said that the saffron party was using all tactics to break the Opposition.

“So many Congress MLAs are in the queue (to join BJP). We have told them to hold on for now. Experience (Congress) for some time. Nobody wants to stay (in Congress),” Vaghani said, addressing a gathering of the Rabari (Maldhari) community in Tharad of Banaskantha district Wednesday. Tharad is one of the constituencies going to polls on October 21.

Reacting to the statement made by Vaghani, Dhanani said, “The party which received the people’s mandate has failed on every frontier to keep its poll promises. Now, it is using all tactics to break the Opposition.”

Former Congress MLA Mavji Patel Thursday joined the BJP joined the BJP at a poll rally in Tharad town in the presence of Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. Patel has reportedly been unhappy ever since he was denied a ticket by the Congress from Tharad in the 2017 polls. Ahead of joining the BJP, Mavji said he can do a lot of things for the people of Tharad by joining the ruling party.

“I was feeling ignored in the Congress. I was not given due respect. Instead of sitting at home and do nothing, I can do many things for my people

by joining the BJP as the party is in power. My priority will be to make Tharad a separate district and bring industrial estate in this region,” Mavji told reporters.

Six assembly seats in Gujarat will go to bypolls on October 21. With PTI