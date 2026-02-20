Ahead of Budget meet: Congress workers clash with police outside Gandhinagar civic body office

A CLASH broke out outside the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation building between Congress workers and police, ahead of the civic body’s general meeting on Thursday to approve the financial budget for the year 2026-27.

Heavy security was deployed at the Municipal Corporation building due to protests by the opposition Congress workers. Congress workers reached the GMC general meeting venue and protested against the budget, which led to a clash with police, security staff as well as the fire team after they prevented the workers from entering the building with the fire brigade using water cannons on the protesters.

The issues raised by Congress city president Shakti Patel included lack of basic facilities in the newly merged villages in the GMC limits. “The ruling BJP has conspired to keep us out of the general meeting. In the previous budget, there was a provision to plant 2.3 lakh trees under the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign but no trees have been planted yet. The smart villages, which include the new villages merged into the corporation, are not being given any facilities like roads and during the monsoon sewers overflow,” Shakti Patel said.