Ahead of Assembly polls: Come up with vision for Gujarat, says Rahul

GIVING A roadmap to his party for winning the upcoming Assembly elections in Gujarat, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday asked leaders of the party’s state unit to come up with a vision for Gujarat and project 25 people who would transform that vision into reality.

Addressing the Chintan Shibir, a three-day conclave of party workers organised by Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) in Dwarka , Rahul said that people of Gujarat were fed up with the 25-year-long rule of BJP as, he, claimed BJP’s politics was harming Gujarat.

“People of Gujarat are looking up to you. You are thinking that you are fed up with the BJP but the BJP has harmed people of Gujarat 10 times more as compared to harm it has caused to you. Did anyone slit any Congress worker’s throat? No. But three lakh people died here due to Covid. They were people of Gujarat… They say it’s Gujarat model but in this model, there were no oxygen cylinders, ventilators. I myself saw people dying in vehicles in front of hospital,” the Wayanad MP said while addressing the Shibir.

Rahul also asked GPCC president Jagdish Thakor and Raghu Sharma, the AICC incharge for Gujarat, to identify 25 people from ranks and file of the party to lead the party’s charge in the Assembly election in Gujarat due to be held in December this year and advised to throw entire weight of the party behind them.

“To change Congress party, to create a storm here, we need 25 to 30 people. We don’t need 100, 200, 500 or 1000 people. If 25 of you resolve that you want to uproot BJP, 25, even five people are enough. If those five get five each, the job will be done,” Gandhi said, adding, “In Congress party, there is disconnect between those who speak and those who do actual work.”

The Waynad MP also asked the state unit to present an alternate vision for the state.

“If you could show people your vision for Gujarat, communicate to them as to how you want to change the state, what you are going to do for tribals, small and medium businesses, for diamond industry, colleges and university while simultaneously propping up those 25 faces, this is your election,” said the senior Congress leader.

Before addressing the conclave, Rahul went to Jagat Mandir, the famous temple dedicated to Lord Krishna.