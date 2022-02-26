Agitation only way to win people’s trust: Hardik Patel at Cong’s Chintan Shibir

Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel on Friday called for launching agitation over issues concerning people to win people’s trust and to bring about revolution in order to unseat the Bharatiya Janata Party from power in the state.

Addressing the three-day Chintan Shibir (conclave) of Gujarat, a three-day event organised by Congress in Dwarka for thrashing out ideas which can inform party leaders in drafting manifesto for Assembly election due later this year, Patel said that around six lakh government posts are vacant but the government is not filling them. The working president of Gujarat Congress Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) suggested that Congress mobilise youths of the state over this issue.

“If you want to bring about awareness among the youth, win their confidence, agitation is a way to do it. The unemployment rate during the Narendra Modi regime is the highest in the past 45 years. Around 30 years ago, the population of the state was almost half as compared to today’s and yet 5.10 lakh (government) servants were there. At this rate, 11 lakh people should be in government service today. So, presumably, seven lakh posts are vacant. We can mobilise around 21 lakh people over this issue…” said Patel.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi will address the chintan shibir on Saturday after visiting the Dwarkadheesh temple.

The Congress leader, who had spearheaded Patidar quota stir in the state, suggested that the party launch agitation over various issues and gherao Assembly House, as the Assembly session is due shortly, and then residence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

“Until we go to jail, some of our bones are broken and we shed our blood from our head, people of Gujarat, youth of the state will believe that we are doing things for our own interests and not fighting for them. We will have to fight hard to win the trust of youths who have been suffering at the hands of the state for the past 27 years… We will be able to start a people’s movement if we manage to form our teams at village levels… We will launch stir, we will go to jail and will fight on behalf of a 23-year-old youth of some village,” Hardik said, adding, “People should feel that we are the people who will fight for them and don’t stand merely for theatrics.”

Patel was part of Congress leaders who were guiding party workers from Mehsana, Gandhinagar and Ahmedabad districts in a technical session on the theme of unemployment and youth, low levels of education and corruption. Former leader of Opposition in Assembly, Paresh Dhanani and MLA CG Chavda were part of the same working group.

Shailesh Parmar, Congress MLA from Danilimda in Ahmedabad exhorted party leaders and workers to find an answer to BJP’s knack for swaying votes in urban areas by playing what he called the “communal card”.

He said that eight municipal corporations in the state have 42 Assembly seats and 22 major municipalities one each.

“Congress workers work very hard in these seats but all their toil goes in vain as soon as BJP starts talking about communalism, about Ram and Rahim. Do we have any solution for this,” asked Parmar, adding migration from rural areas to the city was also hurting Congress vote-base.

Former GPCC president Arjun Modhwadia said corruption had become normal behaviour while Public Accounts Committee chairman Punja Vansh suggested Congress workers use the Right to Information Act to expose corruption.

Vadgam MLA Jignesh Mevani suggested party consolidate OBC, SC and ST communities. “More than once have RSS leaders stated that they want Manusmruti as constitution and not the Constitution drafted by BR Ambedkar. There can’t be a bigger rallying cry for SCs and OBCs than this,” said Mevani, suggesting his party include promises of allotting land to landless people and strictly use money meant for tribals for development of tribals only.

Participating in a technical session on social justice and equality, former MP Prabha Taviad suggested that Congress make a promise to tribals that they will get rights over the entire tract of land in their possession currently instead of five to six gunthas the BJP government has allotted them under the Forest Rights Act.