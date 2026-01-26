Over a year, aggressive campaign & deadline extensions but only 55 pc pet dogs registered in Ahmedabad city

Owing to an aggressive campaign launched by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), over 19,000 pet dogs have been registered in the city, but this number is just 50-55 per cent of the total pet dogs in the corporation limits, the official data suggests.

The deadline of the registration campaign, launched on January 1,2025, has been further extended by three months, till March 31,2026, however, with a 10-fold increase in the registration fee – from Rs 200 to Rs 2,000.

According to the data maintained by the Cattle Nuisance Control Department (CNCD) of the AMC, 19,029 pet dogs have been registered in the city against 16,726 pet owners, till January 22, 2026.

“Our earlier estimates suggest that there were around 50,000-60,000 pet dogs in the city. However, after a preliminary survey and several meetings and consultations with the veterinary doctors, we have concluded this number to be around 30,000-35,000. Going by this estimate, the registration is nearly 55 per cent,” CNCD’s Head of Department (HoD) Naresh Rajput told The Indian Express. Officials cited lack of awareness among people on the need to register their pet dogs as one of the major reasons behind the “low number”. “It is the lack of awareness and willingness towards registering their pet dogs. We have undertaken massive advertising campaigns on social media, LED screens across the city, through newspapers but residents, majorly from the western parts of the city, are not coming forward to register their pet dogs,” Rajput added. Also, help desks have been set up at pet clinics for registration and private veterinary doctors were roped in.

